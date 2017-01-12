El Paso County sending reinforcements...

El Paso County sending reinforcements to help Leadville dig out from blizzard

Read more: The Gazette

With snow piling up by the foot in the Leadville area - and more on the way - El Paso County is sending reinforcements. El Paso County sent three employees, two plow trucks and a front-end loader in response to a mutual aid request from Lake County.

