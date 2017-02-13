ALERT: Unstable ice and shifting snow...

ALERT: Unstable ice and shifting snow conditions at Turquoise Lake and Twin Lakes

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Chaffee County Times

Due to ice conditions, the U.S. Forest Service-Leadville Ranger District is issuing a warning regarding Turquoise Lake and Twin Lake Recreation areas in Lake County. Ice conditions have become very unstable this winter.

Read more at Chaffee County Times.

