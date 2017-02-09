A Haunted Mine Ride is On Your To Do ...

A Haunted Mine Ride is On Your To Do List This Summer

Sunday Jan 29

Love going on amusement park ride in the summer right here in Colorado? If you screamed YES in your head, I have great news for you, especially if you love being frightened. On the western slopes of Colorado, the Post Independent is reporting that Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will have a new ride for the summer of 2017.

