Volunteers recognized
During Summer 2016, volunteers helped the U.S. Forest Service accomplish critical work every week on the Salida and Leadville Ranger Districts in Chaffee and Lake Counties. Volunteers hauled rocks, moved dirt, lugged signs, pounded posts, surveyed species, reported concerns and helped build bridges, among other project tasks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Leadville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14)
|Jan '16
|VERY HAPPY
|3
|Mountain News: Bumblebees adapt to survive Colo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Elise Gggggg
|1
|renee anita maes (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|a friend
|1
|Leadville community forums 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|WildcatFrosh04
|1
|Yahoo is destroying Colorado groups. (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|TylerABlankenship
|1
|Indian man walking (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|robert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leadville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC