Rotary presents dictionaries

The third graders of Avery-Parsons Elementary received their annual visit not from Santa Claus, but from the Rotary Club Dec. 13. Each student received his or her very own "Scholastic Children's Dictionary." Gathering a total of 204 up-to-date dictionaries, Rotary distributed 60 in Buena Vista to Avery-Parsons and Darren Patterson Christian Academy.

