R.I.P., Debbie Reynolds: She Gave New Life - and a New Name - to Margaret Brown

Thursday Dec 29

Mourners have been flocking to the Denver Art Museum to honor Carrie Fisher, whose Princess Leia robe is featured in Star Wars and the Power of Costume exhibit. And just a few blocks away, another museum recalls one of the iconic roles of her mother, Debbie Reynolds: The Molly Brown House Museum .

