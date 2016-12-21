Pokrandt named new BV campus VP
Pokrandt has been providing interim campus leadership in Leadville and Chaffee County since Aug. 1, 2016, after the previous campus vice president, James Y. Taylor, accepted a position with Utah State University. Previously she had been the campus dean for Colorado Mountain College Rifle and has also held leadership roles at CMC's Edwards and Breckenridge campuses.
