Pokrandt named new BV campus VP

Pokrandt named new BV campus VP

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Chaffee County Times

Pokrandt has been providing interim campus leadership in Leadville and Chaffee County since Aug. 1, 2016, after the previous campus vice president, James Y. Taylor, accepted a position with Utah State University. Previously she had been the campus dean for Colorado Mountain College Rifle and has also held leadership roles at CMC's Edwards and Breckenridge campuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leadville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 15
Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14) Jan '16 VERY HAPPY 3
News Mountain News: Bumblebees adapt to survive Colo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Elise Gggggg 1
renee anita maes (Mar '14) Mar '14 a friend 1
Leadville community forums 1/30/2014 (Dec '13) Dec '13 WildcatFrosh04 1
Yahoo is destroying Colorado groups. (Nov '13) Nov '13 TylerABlankenship 1
Indian man walking (Oct '13) Oct '13 robert 1
See all Leadville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leadville Forum Now

Leadville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leadville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Leadville, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,418

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC