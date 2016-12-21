BV Trails updates year's progress

BV Trails updates year's progress

Friday Nov 25

STAGE AND RAIL TRAIL is working on a draft Master Plan between Lake County, Chaffee County, Salida, Buena Vista and Leadville, and will probably take months to approve. FRIENDS OF FOURMILE spent 2 days with the Salida District Forest Service doing maintenance on The Davis Meadow Trail, as well as hosting a Whipple Trail Maintenance Day.

Leadville, CO

