BV Trails updates year's progress

STAGE AND RAIL TRAIL is working on a draft Master Plan between Lake County, Chaffee County, Salida, Buena Vista and Leadville, and will probably take months to approve. FRIENDS OF FOURMILE spent 2 days with the Salida District Forest Service doing maintenance on The Davis Meadow Trail, as well as hosting a Whipple Trail Maintenance Day.

