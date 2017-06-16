Two more charged in Kimball overdose

Two people have been charged with a felony for allegedly selling the methamphetamine that led to the death of 24-year-old Maurice Kimball of New Ulm, according to media reports. Amy Jessica Olsson, 41, of Sleepy Eye, and Dustin Darrell Ely, 41, of Le Sueur, faced second-degree drug sale charges Wednesday in Waseca, said reports.

