Breaking the Ice: From a nickname to ...

Breaking the Ice: From a nickname to a Senate seat

Thursday May 4

Sen. Rich Draheim earned the nickname "the senator" long before the Madison Lake Republican won his first term in November. Draheim operates a real estate development company, an event center and a wedding shop.

