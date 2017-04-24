Minnesota woman sentenced for plotting to kill ex-husband
Forty-two-year-old Blanche Wilson of Le Sueur was sentenced Wednesday for conspiracy to commit murder. She will have to spend at least nine years in prison before she is eligible for supervised release.
