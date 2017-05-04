Dakota County welcomes 8 miles of new trails along rivers
Scharr's Bluff in Hastings will enjoy 4.3 more miles of trail space after the grand opening scheduled for May 20. Two new trail segments will celebrate official openings in Dakota County this spring, giving Twin Cities residents 8 more miles to bike, stroll or skateboard alongside dramatic views of two of the state's majestic rivers. "Not everyone has the opportunity or has access to the Mississippi River," said Steve Sullivan, Dakota County's parks director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Le Sueur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Student group causes stir with anti-illegal imm...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|3
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Former day-care provider sentenced for severely... (Jan '09)
|Jan '15
|Hendersonite
|9
|David C. (Jun '09)
|Apr '14
|loco
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jan '14
|DutchQ
|11
|A Minnesota success: Adoption of teens rising (Dec '12)
|Dec '12
|Vaccines Cause ADHD
|1
|Mankato teen pleads guilty to setting up boss t... (Jul '10)
|Aug '12
|s_j_b
|9
Find what you want!
Search Le Sueur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC