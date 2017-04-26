Commissioners table treatment service...

Commissioners table treatment service request

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Journal

Brown County Commissioners unanimously voted to table a request Tuesday for a letter of support for a Sleepy Eye man hoping to operate an outpatient chemical dependency treatment service in New Ulm. Brown County Human Services Director Tom Henderson said he would invite Wade L. Lang of Sleepy Eye to a future county board meeting to answer board questions and provide more information on the subject.

