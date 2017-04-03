Bridging the Week - April 2017

Bridging the Week - April 2017

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: jdsupra.com

Price Protection Is Price Protection Is Price Protection Unless It's FCM Activity Says CFTC : Davisco Foods International, Inc., an international cheese and food ingredient company headquartered in Le Sueur, Minnesota, agreed to settle a complaint filed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission that it acted as a futures commission merchant without being registered as required by law in connection with a hedging program it administered for its milk suppliers. According to the Commission's complaint, since 2011, Davisco has entered into arrangements with its milk suppliers that contained an option to enter into a "Futures Milk Contracting Program."

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Le Sueur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Student group causes stir with anti-illegal imm... Mar 22 tomin cali 3
News Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09) Sep '16 Dickhead 61
News Former day-care provider sentenced for severely... (Jan '09) Jan '15 Hendersonite 9
David C. (Jun '09) Apr '14 loco 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10) Jan '14 DutchQ 11
News A Minnesota success: Adoption of teens rising (Dec '12) Dec '12 Vaccines Cause ADHD 1
News Mankato teen pleads guilty to setting up boss t... (Jul '10) Aug '12 s_j_b 9
See all Le Sueur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Le Sueur Forum Now

Le Sueur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Le Sueur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Le Sueur, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,585 • Total comments across all topics: 280,080,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC