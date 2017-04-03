Bridging the Week - April 2017

Price Protection Is Price Protection Is Price Protection Unless It's FCM Activity Says CFTC : Davisco Foods International, Inc., an international cheese and food ingredient company headquartered in Le Sueur, Minnesota, agreed to settle a complaint filed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission that it acted as a futures commission merchant without being registered as required by law in connection with a hedging program it administered for its milk suppliers. According to the Commission's complaint, since 2011, Davisco has entered into arrangements with its milk suppliers that contained an option to enter into a "Futures Milk Contracting Program."

