MN: Mankato Gets $3.2M to Expand Transit Service

March 31-- The city of Mankato will soon receive almost $3.2 million in transit grants to expand bus services in the greater Mankato area. The funding is part of $23.7 million in transit grants given to cities and counties across Greater Minnesota to expand transit access throughout the state.

