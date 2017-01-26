Two Minnesota Men Allegedly Caught Burglarizing Foreclosed Home
A report from a suspicious neighbor allowed sheriff officers to catch two men burglarizing a foreclosed home in rural Nicollet County, Minn., authorities said. Nathan Eldred Manteufel, 22, and Fidencio Flores, 31, both of Le Sueur, Minn., were charged Tuesday with multiple counts of felony burglary and misdemeanor theft and attempted theft.
