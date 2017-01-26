Two Minnesota Men Allegedly Caught Bu...

Two Minnesota Men Allegedly Caught Burglarizing Foreclosed Home

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: National Mortgage News

A report from a suspicious neighbor allowed sheriff officers to catch two men burglarizing a foreclosed home in rural Nicollet County, Minn., authorities said. Nathan Eldred Manteufel, 22, and Fidencio Flores, 31, both of Le Sueur, Minn., were charged Tuesday with multiple counts of felony burglary and misdemeanor theft and attempted theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Mortgage News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Le Sueur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09) Sep '16 Dickhead 61
News Minnesota girl sexually abused by therapist for... (Apr '15) Apr '15 majic 1
News Former day-care provider sentenced for severely... (Jan '09) Jan '15 Hendersonite 9
David C. (Jun '09) Apr '14 loco 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10) Jan '14 DutchQ 11
News A Minnesota success: Adoption of teens rising (Dec '12) Dec '12 Vaccines Cause ADHD 1
News Mankato teen pleads guilty to setting up boss t... (Jul '10) Aug '12 s_j_b 9
See all Le Sueur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Le Sueur Forum Now

Le Sueur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Le Sueur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Le Sueur, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,555 • Total comments across all topics: 278,304,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC