MN: Rural Transit System Plans Pick up Speed
A rural transit system operated by VINE Faith in Action will be rolling in Le Sueur, Nicollet and Blue Earth counties before the year is out. The system will be the first of its kind for the area, a collaboration created with information from Region Nine, county and city governments, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation with the goal of serving those in areas city buses don't reach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Le Sueur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Minnesota girl sexually abused by therapist for... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|majic
|1
|Former day-care provider sentenced for severely... (Jan '09)
|Jan '15
|Hendersonite
|9
|David C. (Jun '09)
|Apr '14
|loco
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jan '14
|DutchQ
|11
|A Minnesota success: Adoption of teens rising (Dec '12)
|Dec '12
|Vaccines Cause ADHD
|1
|Mankato teen pleads guilty to setting up boss t... (Jul '10)
|Aug '12
|s_j_b
|9
Find what you want!
Search Le Sueur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC