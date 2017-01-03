MN: Rural Transit System Plans Pick u...

MN: Rural Transit System Plans Pick up Speed

A rural transit system operated by VINE Faith in Action will be rolling in Le Sueur, Nicollet and Blue Earth counties before the year is out. The system will be the first of its kind for the area, a collaboration created with information from Region Nine, county and city governments, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation with the goal of serving those in areas city buses don't reach.

