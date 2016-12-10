Help May be Available for Flood-Damaged Heating Systems
With bitterly cold temperatures on the way, homeowners are urged to make sure their heating systems and water heaters are in good working condition, especially those that may have been damaged by September flooding. If flood water got into heating systems, water heaters or other appliances, they need to be checked by experienced repair personnel to be sure they are working properly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Add your comments below
Le Sueur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Minnesota girl sexually abused by therapist for... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|majic
|1
|Former day-care provider sentenced for severely... (Jan '09)
|Jan '15
|Hendersonite
|9
|David C. (Jun '09)
|Apr '14
|loco
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jan '14
|DutchQ
|11
|A Minnesota success: Adoption of teens rising (Dec '12)
|Dec '12
|Vaccines Cause ADHD
|1
|Mankato teen pleads guilty to setting up boss t... (Jul '10)
|Aug '12
|s_j_b
|9
Find what you want!
Search Le Sueur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC