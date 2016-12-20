2016 AGCO Operator of the Year
The four 2016 finalists ranged from 19 to 43 years of experience as professional applicators and were selected from more than 40 entries. A panel of judges at AGCO then evaluated submissions based on skills, dedication, customer service and community involvement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ag Professional.
Comments
Add your comments below
Le Sueur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials detail case of LeSueur County deputy ... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|Dickhead
|61
|Minnesota girl sexually abused by therapist for... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|majic
|1
|Former day-care provider sentenced for severely... (Jan '09)
|Jan '15
|Hendersonite
|9
|David C. (Jun '09)
|Apr '14
|loco
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jan '14
|DutchQ
|11
|A Minnesota success: Adoption of teens rising (Dec '12)
|Dec '12
|Vaccines Cause ADHD
|1
|Mankato teen pleads guilty to setting up boss t... (Jul '10)
|Aug '12
|s_j_b
|9
Find what you want!
Search Le Sueur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC