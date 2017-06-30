Two Le Roy residents injured in accid...

Two Le Roy residents injured in accident involving dump truck

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: The Batavian

Two people were injured this morning after the vehicle the were in allegedly failed to yield to a dump truck on Route 20 in Pavilion. injured were driver Lynnette Duckwortht, 48, of Callan Road, and George Duckworth, 35. Both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Le Roy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Law and Order: Suspect caught going through veh... Jun 14 white china 1
wtf May '17 you know 1
News Law and Order: Man accused of breaking into Yel... Mar '17 fake 20s 1
News I'm a gay New Yorker - and I'm coming out as a ... Feb '17 Christsharian Law 4
News Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse (Nov '16) Dec '16 ppinyourcoke 3
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
News Law and Order: Former resident of Le Roy and Pa... (Oct '16) Oct '16 greyso 1
See all Le Roy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Le Roy Forum Now

Le Roy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Le Roy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Le Roy, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,140 • Total comments across all topics: 282,268,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC