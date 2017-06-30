Two Le Roy residents injured in accident involving dump truck
Two people were injured this morning after the vehicle the were in allegedly failed to yield to a dump truck on Route 20 in Pavilion. injured were driver Lynnette Duckwortht, 48, of Callan Road, and George Duckworth, 35. Both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.
