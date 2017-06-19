The Little Ridge owners closing resta...

The Little Ridge owners closing restaurant in Batavia to concentrate on Le Roy location

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Batavian

The owners of The Little Ridge at 107 Evans St., Batavia, are changing tactics and will stop operating the location as a restaurant. David and Greg Luetticke-Archbell are shifting the restaurant business to their campground on Conlon Road, Le Roy, known as The Ridge, but best known as Frost Ridge Campground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Le Roy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Law and Order: Suspect caught going through veh... Jun 14 white china 1
wtf May 25 you know 1
Byron native/local HS grad arrested in prostitu... (Dec '08) May '17 High School Class... 11
News Law and Order: Man accused of breaking into Yel... Mar '17 fake 20s 1
News I'm a gay New Yorker - and I'm coming out as a ... Feb '17 Christsharian Law 4
News Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse (Nov '16) Dec '16 ppinyourcoke 3
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
See all Le Roy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Le Roy Forum Now

Le Roy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Le Roy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Le Roy, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,644 • Total comments across all topics: 281,997,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC