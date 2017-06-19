Law and Order: Driver involved in accident in Alexander yesterday charged with DWI

Rachel Ann Baehr , 30, of Linwood Road, Le Roy, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation, moved from lane unsafely, and speed not reasonable and prudent. Baehr's vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole on Main Street, Alexander, at 5:42 a.m., Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.