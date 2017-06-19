Law and Order: Driver involved in acc...

Law and Order: Driver involved in accident in Alexander yesterday charged with DWI

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Batavian

Rachel Ann Baehr , 30, of Linwood Road, Le Roy, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation, moved from lane unsafely, and speed not reasonable and prudent. Baehr's vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole on Main Street, Alexander, at 5:42 a.m., Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Le Roy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Law and Order: Suspect caught going through veh... Jun 14 white china 1
wtf May 25 you know 1
Byron native/local HS grad arrested in prostitu... (Dec '08) May '17 High School Class... 11
News Law and Order: Man accused of breaking into Yel... Mar '17 fake 20s 1
News I'm a gay New Yorker - and I'm coming out as a ... Feb '17 Christsharian Law 4
News Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse (Nov '16) Dec '16 ppinyourcoke 3
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
See all Le Roy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Le Roy Forum Now

Le Roy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Le Roy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Le Roy, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,312 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC