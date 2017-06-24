Being a jackass on airplanes is actua...

Being a jackass on airplanes is actually contagious

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: New York Post

I knew it was going to be a rocky flight before we even took off from New York to San Diego last month. As I buckled into my aisle seat, the man next to me in the middle removed his shoes, crossed his legs and pressed his left sole against the armrest of the man by the window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Le Roy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Law and Order: Suspect caught going through veh... Jun 14 white china 1
wtf May 25 you know 1
Byron native/local HS grad arrested in prostitu... (Dec '08) May '17 High School Class... 11
News Law and Order: Man accused of breaking into Yel... Mar '17 fake 20s 1
News I'm a gay New Yorker - and I'm coming out as a ... Feb '17 Christsharian Law 4
News Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse (Nov '16) Dec '16 ppinyourcoke 3
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
See all Le Roy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Le Roy Forum Now

Le Roy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Le Roy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Le Roy, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,852 • Total comments across all topics: 281,988,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC