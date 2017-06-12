Le Roy American Legion announced 2017...

Le Roy American Legion announced 2017 Poppy Girl

Wednesday May 24

The Botts Fiorito American Legion Auxiliary 576 announces 2017 Poppy Girl Ellison Williams is in the 3rd Grade at Wolcott Street School in Le Roy. She is the daughter of Dave and Mindy Williams, Granddaughter of Dave and Bee Hyde and Jim and Peggy Williams.

