Law and Order: Randall Road, Le Roy, man accused of unlawful surveillance where privacy was expected

Friday May 12

Daniel Lee Green , 47, of Randall Road, Le Roy, is charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance, a felony. He is accused of installing "an imaging device in a location where there was a resonable expectation of privacy."

