Law and Order: Dellinger Avenue woman allegedly does more than $250...
Melanie M. Matesz , 51, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief. She was arrested at 9:38 p.m. on April 30 on Dellinger Avenue following a domestic incident wherein she alllegedly intentionally damaged property in excess of $250.
Read more at The Batavian.
