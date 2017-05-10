Law and Order: Bank Street resident a...

Law and Order: Bank Street resident accused of using camera to peep on woman

Monday May 1

Gannon D. McNall , 20, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful surveillance 2nd. McNall is accused of setting up a camera to record a female acquaintance for the purpose of sexual arousal and/or gratification.

