County planning board OKs variances for DePaul project in Le Roy

DePaul Properties Inc.'s proposal to build a 60-unit multi-family residential building on Mill Street in the village of Le Roy moved forward Thursday night when the Genesee County Planning Board approved a special use permit, site plan review and area variances for three-story DePaul Apartments building. Planners unanimously signed off on the requests, which called for a a lot size of 64,904 square feet ; front yard setback of 9 feet , and number of parking spaces at 42 .

