County planning board OKs variances f...

County planning board OKs variances for DePaul project in Le Roy

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: The Batavian

DePaul Properties Inc.'s proposal to build a 60-unit multi-family residential building on Mill Street in the village of Le Roy moved forward Thursday night when the Genesee County Planning Board approved a special use permit, site plan review and area variances for three-story DePaul Apartments building. Planners unanimously signed off on the requests, which called for a a lot size of 64,904 square feet ; front yard setback of 9 feet , and number of parking spaces at 42 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Le Roy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Byron native/local HS grad arrested in prostitu... (Dec '08) May 10 High School Class... 11
News Law and Order: Man accused of breaking into Yel... Mar '17 fake 20s 1
News I'm a gay New Yorker - and I'm coming out as a ... Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
News Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse Dec '16 ppinyourcoke 3
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
News Law and Order: Former resident of Le Roy and Pa... (Oct '16) Oct '16 greyso 1
News State police arrest Alabama resident suspected ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dehm my nuts 1
See all Le Roy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Le Roy Forum Now

Le Roy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Le Roy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Le Roy, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,745 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC