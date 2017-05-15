Bill Farmer sees decade-long vision for Creekside Inn finally coming into focus
A group of writers and photographers, mostly food and wine critics from Monroe County, were in Le Roy last night to be the first to experience Farmer's Creekside Inn. Ten years have passed since Bill Farmer, chairman of Catenary Construction in Rochester and a specialist in historical preservation of concrete and masonry buildings, saw the Creekside in for the first time.
