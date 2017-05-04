Village of Bergen to offer tax break on home improvements
Homeowners in the Village of Bergen may soon be eligible for the same kind of property tax relief on home improvements available now in the City of Batavia and Village of Le Roy. The tax exemption program works much like the PILOTs awarded to some business expansions by Genesee County Economic Development Center.
