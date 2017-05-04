Village of Bergen to offer tax break ...

Village of Bergen to offer tax break on home improvements

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The Batavian

Homeowners in the Village of Bergen may soon be eligible for the same kind of property tax relief on home improvements available now in the City of Batavia and Village of Le Roy. The tax exemption program works much like the PILOTs awarded to some business expansions by Genesee County Economic Development Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Le Roy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Law and Order: Man accused of breaking into Yel... Mar '17 fake 20s 1
News I'm a gay New Yorker - and I'm coming out as a ... Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
News Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse Dec '16 ppinyourcoke 3
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
News Law and Order: Former resident of Le Roy and Pa... (Oct '16) Oct '16 greyso 1
News State police arrest Alabama resident suspected ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dehm my nuts 1
News Charity benefit for Mike Walker of Le Roy start... (Sep '16) Sep '16 6grandman 1
See all Le Roy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Le Roy Forum Now

Le Roy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Le Roy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Le Roy, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,916 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC