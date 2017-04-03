Oatka Creek Watershed Committee insta...

Oatka Creek Watershed Committee installing drain markers in Le Roy

The Oatka Creek Watershed Committee, Inc. is indebted to the Victor L. Blood and Maudaline L. Blood Charitable Foundation Inc. for its generous support for our Storm Drain Marking Project in the Village of LeRoy. Over the years of meeting and working with the community of LeRoy, we have hears so many stories and found memories of the creek.

