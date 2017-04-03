New BEA director passionate about helping students find careers
Winters gave her first department review to the Human Services Committee of the County Legislature yesterday afternoon and share some of the things she will be working on in the coming year. Among the high lights, improving the process for students to apply and get involved the job shadow program; an expanded agriculture summer camp; continued work with schools in Le Roy, Byron-Bergen, and Oakfield-Alabama, on a career agricutlure program; a program in Le Roy and Byron-Bergen on adult life skills; and a program already in Elba and expanding to Alexander to assist students with developmental disabilities on job skills.
