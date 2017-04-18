Le Roy gas station gets new owners, upgrade in service

Brad Lamie and Kyle Palmer are putting the full meaning of full service back into the full-service gas station they took over at 100 West Main St., Le Roy. The station, now known as Le Roy Express, was full service before, but since buying the business, they've gone beyond just pumping gas for customers to also cleaning windows and checking oil, if needed, just like the old days of the gas station business.

