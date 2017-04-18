Law and Order: Pavilion man accused o...

Law and Order: Pavilion man accused of driving car into building at high school

Thursday Apr 6

Stephen Everett Pike , 20, of Big Tree Road, Pavilion, is charged with criminal mischief 4th degree. Pike is accused of driving recklessly in the parking lot of Pavilion High School at 11:30 p.m., March 11, causing his vehicle to strike the building causing damage .

