Law and Order: Pair of teens allegedly vandalized empty Alexander...

An 18-year-old male who lives on North Walnut Street, Attica, and another 18-year-old male who lives on Broadway Road in Alexander, are both charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief stemming from an incident which occurred in the early morning hours of July 10 on Broadway Road, Alexander. The youths, who were juveniles at the time, allegedly entered an uninhabited residence and caused damage to it using paint and varnish.

