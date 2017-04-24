Law and Order: Pair of teens allegedl...

Law and Order: Pair of teens allegedly vandalized empty Alexander...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: The Batavian

An 18-year-old male who lives on North Walnut Street, Attica, and another 18-year-old male who lives on Broadway Road in Alexander, are both charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief stemming from an incident which occurred in the early morning hours of July 10 on Broadway Road, Alexander. The youths, who were juveniles at the time, allegedly entered an uninhabited residence and caused damage to it using paint and varnish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Le Roy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Law and Order: Man accused of breaking into Yel... Mar '17 fake 20s 1
News I'm a gay New Yorker - and I'm coming out as a ... Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
News Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse Dec '16 ppinyourcoke 3
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
News Law and Order: Former resident of Le Roy and Pa... (Oct '16) Oct '16 greyso 1
News State police arrest Alabama resident suspected ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dehm my nuts 1
News Charity benefit for Mike Walker of Le Roy start... (Sep '16) Sep '16 6grandman 1
See all Le Roy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Le Roy Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Genesee County was issued at May 01 at 6:16AM EDT

Le Roy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Le Roy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Le Roy, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC