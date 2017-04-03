Law and Order: Man accused of throwing a hammer at another person
Steven David Fox , 35, of Bater Road, Stafford, is charged with menacing 2nd and harassment 2nd. Fox allegedly threw a hammer at a person and tackled that person to the ground during an argument reported at 7 p.m., March 29. Richard Michael Corke , 52, of Old Beaham Road, Rochester, is charged with disobeying a court order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Le Roy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Law and Order: Man accused of breaking into Yel...
|Mar 14
|fake 20s
|1
|I'm a gay New Yorker - and I'm coming out as a ...
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse
|Dec '16
|ppinyourcoke
|3
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Law and Order: Former resident of Le Roy and Pa...
|Oct '16
|greyso
|1
|State police arrest Alabama resident suspected ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dehm my nuts
|1
|Charity benefit for Mike Walker of Le Roy start... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|6grandman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Le Roy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC