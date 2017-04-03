Law and Order: Man accused of throwing a hammer at another person

Steven David Fox , 35, of Bater Road, Stafford, is charged with menacing 2nd and harassment 2nd. Fox allegedly threw a hammer at a person and tackled that person to the ground during an argument reported at 7 p.m., March 29. Richard Michael Corke , 52, of Old Beaham Road, Rochester, is charged with disobeying a court order.

