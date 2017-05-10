Flood warning issued, some flooding reported around county
There is already localized flooding reported on Rose Road, Batavia, Bloomingdale Road, Basom, Starr Road, Pavilion, and West Main in Le Roy. As much as two inches of rain could fall on parts of Genesee County from the storm passing through the area.
