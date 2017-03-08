Power outage update

Power outage update

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The Batavian

National Grid appears to making progress on restoring power to its customers in WNY, but there's still more than 100 outages in Genesee County affecting more than 10,000 customers. All of Le Roy and most of Stafford and Bethany are reported without power and there at 39 separate outages in the City of Batavia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Le Roy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I'm a gay New Yorker - and I'm coming out as a ... Feb 13 Christsharian Law 6
News Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse Dec '16 ppinyourcoke 3
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
News Law and Order: Former resident of Le Roy and Pa... Oct '16 greyso 1
News State police arrest Alabama resident suspected ... Sep '16 dehm my nuts 1
News Charity benefit for Mike Walker of Le Roy start... Sep '16 6grandman 1
News D.C.'s Essential Bagels (May '16) May '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
See all Le Roy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Le Roy Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Genesee County was issued at March 13 at 2:03PM EDT

Le Roy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Le Roy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Le Roy, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC