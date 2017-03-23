Law and Order: Woman who lives on Lin...

Law and Order: Woman who lives on Linwood Road in Le Roy arrested for ...

Wednesday Mar 15

Rachel Ann Baehr , 30, of Linwood Road, Le Roy, is charged with third-degree assault. On March 15, at 1:25 a.m., Baehr was arrested following an investigation of a domestic incident that occurred at 9101 Linwood Road in the Town of Le Roy.

