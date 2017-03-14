Law and Order: Man accused of breaking into Yellow Goose in Pavilion
David Lane Handley, Jr. , 54, of Ontario Avenue, Niagara Falls, is charged with burglary 3rd and criminal mischief 3rd. Handley allegedly broke into the Yellow Goose Store in Pavilion, at 2 a.m., Feb. 12. The investigation was conducted by Deputy James Diehl.
#1 Tuesday Mar 14
He will get a slap on the wrist from the District Attorney. They are scared of the black race.
Hell look at http://www.thedailynewsonline.com/bdn01/man-a...
He got away with it.
