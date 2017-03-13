Large parts of Genesee County still w...

Large parts of Genesee County still without power

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Batavian

There are still nearly 100 locations in Genesee County with reported power outages affecting thousands of National Grid customers, but several outages should be repaired by this afternoon, including much of Stafford and Bethany and the west side of the Town of Batavia. National Grid reports that power has been restored to the Village of Le Roy, though a couple of small outages remain in the area of the village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Le Roy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Law and Order: Man accused of breaking into Yel... Mar 14 fake 20s 1
News I'm a gay New Yorker - and I'm coming out as a ... Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
News Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse Dec '16 ppinyourcoke 3
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
News Law and Order: Former resident of Le Roy and Pa... Oct '16 greyso 1
News State police arrest Alabama resident suspected ... Sep '16 dehm my nuts 1
News Charity benefit for Mike Walker of Le Roy start... Sep '16 6grandman 1
See all Le Roy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Le Roy Forum Now

Le Roy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Le Roy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Le Roy, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,354 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC