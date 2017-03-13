Large parts of Genesee County still without power
There are still nearly 100 locations in Genesee County with reported power outages affecting thousands of National Grid customers, but several outages should be repaired by this afternoon, including much of Stafford and Bethany and the west side of the Town of Batavia. National Grid reports that power has been restored to the Village of Le Roy, though a couple of small outages remain in the area of the village.
