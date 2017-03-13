Grand Jury: Man indicted for 2013 Pembroke burglary, two others accused of DWI
David J. Mylar IV is indicted for the crime of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 3, 2013, that Mylar knowingly entered or remained unlawfully inside a building on Main Road in the Town of Pembroke, with the intent to commit a crime.
Read more at The Batavian.
