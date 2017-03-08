Chamber Awards: Agricultural Business of the Year, Stein Farms
To fully understand the ongoing success of the family-owned, environmentally-conscious Stein Farms on Gully Road in the Town of Le Roy, one needs to comprehend the meaning of a famous quote by Aristotle: "The whole is greater than the sum of its parts." While many people - the Stein family members and 21 dedicated employees - utilize their particular talents and skills in a variety of ways, it's a collective synergy that has enabled Stein Farms to survive and thrive for more than 60 years.
