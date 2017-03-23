Batavia fugitive arrested today in Le Roy
A joint effort between the Le Roy Police Department, Genesee County Sheriff's Office and City of Batavia Police Department led to the arrest today of a wanted fugitive who has been hiding from the law for months. Oliver Thomas , 25, was wanted in connection to an alleged violent burglary and assault on residents on Central Avenue in the City of Batavia in October and also for allegedly failing to change his address in relation to the NYS Sex Offender Act.
