Le Roy teen charged with multiple counts of rape in the first degree

A teen from Le Roy has been charged with multiple counts of rape in the first degree following a joint investigation between Attica PD and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. The investigation began with a single complaint when a student revealed information about an alleged sexual encounter to a school official in Attica.

