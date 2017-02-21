Le Roy Girl Scouts create 'Bright Board' for Wolcott Street School
Girl Scouts with Trop 42123 in Le Roy created a Bright Board for students at staff at Wolcott Street School. The board is filled with positive messages on bright sticky notes.
