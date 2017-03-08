Le Roy and Byron-Bergen graduates will received GCEDC-endorsed...

When members of the Class of 2018 graduate from Byron-Bergen and LeRoy Central School Districts next June, their high school transcripts will include a certificate, endorsed by the Genesee County Economic Development Center, indicating completion of a training program in professional skills. With support from the Genesee Gateway Local Development Corporation and the America's Best Communities grant, a timely program is being developed in the two districts to provide graduating seniors with a repertoire of skills that employers perceive as lacking in first-time job applicants.

