Law and Order: Confrontation in Walma...

Law and Order: Confrontation in Walmart parking lot leads to man's arrest

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: The Batavian

Nicholas Anthony Esposito , 31, of North Street Road, Le Roy, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd, menacing and harassment 2nd. Esposito was reportedly involved in an incident at 2:55 p.m., Friday, in the parking lot of Walmart where he allegedly damaged the property of another person, struck the owner of that vehicle with a closed fist and placed a woman in the vehicle in fear of physical injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Le Roy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I'm a gay New Yorker - and I'm coming out as a ... Feb 13 Christsharian Law 6
News Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse Dec '16 ppinyourcoke 3
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
News Law and Order: Former resident of Le Roy and Pa... Oct '16 greyso 1
News State police arrest Alabama resident suspected ... Sep '16 dehm my nuts 1
News Charity benefit for Mike Walker of Le Roy start... Sep '16 6grandman 1
News D.C.'s Essential Bagels (May '16) May '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
See all Le Roy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Le Roy Forum Now

Le Roy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Le Roy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Le Roy, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,735 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC