Law and Order: Confrontation in Walmart parking lot leads to man's arrest

Nicholas Anthony Esposito , 31, of North Street Road, Le Roy, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd, menacing and harassment 2nd. Esposito was reportedly involved in an incident at 2:55 p.m., Friday, in the parking lot of Walmart where he allegedly damaged the property of another person, struck the owner of that vehicle with a closed fist and placed a woman in the vehicle in fear of physical injury.

