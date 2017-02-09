Law and Order: Batavia man jailed on $10,000 bail after domestic incident on Wood Street
Thomas A. Carson , 40, of Wood Street, Batavia, is charged with first-degree coercion, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and criminal obstruction of breathing. Carson was arrested on Feb. 2 following a domestic incident at 4:59 a.m. on Wood Street.
