Law and Order: 78-year-old Bloomingdale Road resident accused of forcible touching
Billy Joe Trantham , 78, of Bloomingdale Road, Alabama, is charged with forcible touching. On Feb. 18, following the investigation of a sex offense that allegedly occurred in the Town of Alabama, Trantham was arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Le Roy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm a gay New Yorker - and I'm coming out as a ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse
|Dec '16
|ppinyourcoke
|3
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Law and Order: Former resident of Le Roy and Pa...
|Oct '16
|greyso
|1
|State police arrest Alabama resident suspected ...
|Sep '16
|dehm my nuts
|1
|Charity benefit for Mike Walker of Le Roy start...
|Sep '16
|6grandman
|1
|D.C.'s Essential Bagels (May '16)
|May '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
Find what you want!
Search Le Roy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC